James (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James will officially be questionable once again while he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle, but he hasn't yet missed any time due to the injury. He led the Lakers in scoring and playing time against the Spurs on Wednesday and didn't appear to be too hindered by the injury. If he'd somehow miss Friday's game, Talen Horton-Tucker or Kyle Kuzma could see increased playing time for Los Angeles.