James is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to a left ankle injury.

James has been dealing with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy throughout the last week, missing Thursday's game and gathering questionable tags ahead of games on Saturday and now Monday. He was able to play through the injury Saturday and posted an impressive 40-7-7 stat line. If he is unable to play, Rui Hachimura (wrist, probable) and Christian Wood could see extended run.