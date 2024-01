James (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James missed Saturday's game against the Jazz due to an ankle injury but will likely be able to return to action two days later. Across his last five appearances, he's averaged 20.2 points, 8.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 34.8 minutes per game.