James is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

James has been dealing with this ankle issue for a couple of weeks at this point, but he has played in five consecutive games without limitations. His status will likely be determined based on how he is feeling just ahead of game time. Cam Reddish (ankle, probable), Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince could all see extra minutes if James is unable to go.