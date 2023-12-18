James (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James returned to action for Friday's game against the Spurs and tallied 23 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. However, he continues to deal with his calf injury and will be questionable once again Monday.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Flirts with triple-double in loss•