James (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
James has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report this season but has been available for the past three matchups. However, the Lakers have a back-to-back set this weekend with games Saturday against Minnesota and Sunday against the Pelicans, so the 38-year-old could sit in at least one of those contests. James has been held under 20 points in each of his last two appearances.
