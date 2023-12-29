James (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

James has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report this season but has been available for the past three matchups. However, the Lakers have a back-to-back set this weekend with games Saturday against Minnesota and Sunday against the Pelicans, so the 38-year-old could sit in at least one of those contests. James has been held under 20 points in each of his last two appearances.