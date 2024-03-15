James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Questionable tags are par for the course with James as he continues to battle left ankle soreness, so this isn't much for fantasy managers to go on. In Wednesday's loss to the Kings, James produced 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 40 minutes.
