James (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James is coming off an incredible performance in Thursday's win against the Warriors, finishing with 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block. However, the 38 minutes played might have taken a toll on his right ankle, which might keep him out against Indiana. If the superstar forward cannot play Saturday, the Lakers could turn to Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.