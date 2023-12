James is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a right knee contusion and an illness, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James played Saturday, posting 26 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes during a 108-106 loss to Minnesota. He may be held out of the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back set for maintenance reasons, but if he's available, James should be full go versus the Pelicans.