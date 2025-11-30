James is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left foot injury management, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

This shouldn't be much of a surprise, as James is 40 years old and coming off an injury that sidelined him in the preseason and the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign. Considering this game against the Pelicans is the first of a back-to-back set for the Lakers, the team is doing due diligence by monitoring the workload of their star forward. James is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game in four outings this season.