James (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James continues to deal with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but he's been available for the past three matchups and hasn't appeared to have significant limitations. Across those three appearances, he's averaged 30.7 points, 9.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday, but he should have a chance to make a significant impact if he's able to suit up.