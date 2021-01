James (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs with an ankle injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 36-year-old continues to be listed on the injury report with a sore ankle, though he has yet to miss a game this season. James is averaging 23.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steal in 32.4 minutes through eight games.