James is questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints reports.

James has suited up in the Lakers past four contest, averaging 24.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes per game. Precedence puts him on track to play Tuesday, but his status will need to be monitored with the Lakers' entering a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday.