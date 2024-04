James (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James continues to deal with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but he's suited up in three consecutive games. Across that span, he's averaged 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 35.7 minutes per game, so it seems unlikely that he'll face limitations if he's available again Tuesday.