Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
James (injury management) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
This is an expected update from the Lakers. Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and with James managing soreness in his foot and back, he could be due for a maintenance day.
