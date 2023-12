James is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs with a left calf contusion, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and while James usually plays through these questionable tags, it's certainly possible that the Lakers could get him some rest. James played a whopping 40 minutes versus Dallas on Tuesday, scoring 33 points with nine assists and eight rebounds.