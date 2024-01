James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James typically carries questionable tags for the Lakers, but he did have a strong performance Monday against the Thunder and seemed to be moving around well. In that game, James produced 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes.