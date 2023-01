James (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

James played through his ankle injury in the last two matchups and averaged 29.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 41.0 minutes per game. However, he's questionable ahead of the second half of a back-to-back set after being listed as probable for recent games. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Wenyen Gabriel could see increased run if James is unavailable.