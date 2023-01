James is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to left ankle soreness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has been listed as questionable for each of the last three contests but has been upgraded to available in each and should be expected to do the same Friday. Across that three games stretch, James has averaged 38.3 points, 9.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds across 35.9 minutes.