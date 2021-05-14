James (ankle) practiced Friday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Saturday marks the Lakers' second-to-last game of the regular season, so it would be ideal for James to make his return sooner than later. If he does play, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes limit. More information could arrive after the team's pregame activities Saturday.
