James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Boston, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

James continues to manage a sore left ankle, but he's been available for the last eight matchups and has averaged 33.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 36.9 minutes per game over that stretch. He's posted four double-doubles across those eight appearances, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him available once again Saturday.