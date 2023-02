James (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against Indiana, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James missed Monday's game against Brooklyn due to his sore left ankle, but he returned to action Tuesday against the Knicks and posted 28 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal in 43 minutes. He's still dealing with his ankle issue ahead of Thursday's matchup, but given his workload Tuesday, it seems unlikely that he'll face any limitations if he's available against the Pacers.