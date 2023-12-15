James (calf) is questionable to play Friday against the Spurs, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers rested James in the second half of a back-to-back since he's been dealing with his calf injury all season, but it seems he might return to the hardwood Friday. James has been delivering elite value in his 21st season in the league and is showing no signs of slowing down despite the fact he's close to turning 39 years old. He's averaging 23.9 points, 7.1 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.