James is questionable to play Sunday against the Clippers due to a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has been playing through various injuries throughout the season, so at this point, seeing him with a questionable tag is almost natural. James has only sat a few games this year, and he's not expected to miss this big clash against the in-state rivals. The Lakers certainly need his elite production to get out of the bad run they're going through, as he's averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his last 13 appearances despite the fact the Lakers have gone 3-10 in that stretch.