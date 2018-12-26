Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to return

James has a strained left groin and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

While it's good news that James hasn't officially been ruled out, the TV cameras caught him mouthing "I felt it pop," so it's likely he'll be dealing with significant discomfort. Whether he returns to the game or not, James should be considered day-to-day going forward and very much questionable for Thursday's game in Sacramento.