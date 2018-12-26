Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable to return

James is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a strained left groin, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

James appeared to injure his left groin during the third quarter of Tuesday's game, and the Lakers officially confirmed the diagnosis. James' status will be updated either when he returns to the game, or the Lakers release more information.

