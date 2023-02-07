James is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder due to left ankle soreness, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

James continues to manage a sore left ankle but has appeared in three straight showings for Los Angeles. Sitting just 35 points behind the all-time scoring record, if James is ruled active, the future Hall of Famer presents a legitimate chance at surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabarr's record Tuesday. If James is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to suit up comes Thursday against the Bucks.