James (foot) is questionable Tuesday against the Jazz, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James recently missed a month due to his foot issue, but he's been back in action over the last four matchups. It wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up once again Tuesday as the Lakers battle for a postseason spot.
