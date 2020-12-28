James (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Blazers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports Net reports.

The Lakers will list James as questionable for a third straight game after he sustained a sprained left ankle during the Lakers' opening-night loss to the Clippers. James has played in the two victories since, but there's a chance he could get the night off Monday on the second night of a back-to-back set. James finished Sunday night's blowout of the Timberwolves with 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal in 26 minutes.