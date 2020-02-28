Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable vs. Grizzlies
James (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
James sat out Thursday's victory over the Warriors due to a sore left groin, but he may be able to make a return Saturday. More information on his status may emerge following the Lakers' morning shootaround.
