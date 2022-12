James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

James has appeared in the last four matchups despite his ankle injury and has averaged 32.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game during that time. However, it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up in the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. If he's held out, Wenyen Gabriel will likely see increased playing time.