James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James has played through his left ankle soreness recently and has been dominant, averaging 35.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 37.1 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. He's still dealing with the issue ahead of the second half of a back-to-back set, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up once again. If James plays, he'll likely receive more support than usual, as Anthony Davis (foot) appears in line to return from a 20-game absence.