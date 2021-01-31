James (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

James has been listed as questionable in advance of nearly every game this season, but he's yet to miss any time, and his ankle certainly appears to be healthy. Over his last 10 games, James is averaging 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from three on 7.7 attempts per game.