James closed with 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-94 loss to Houston.

James' final line wasn't ugly, but his numbers were well below his campaign norms. Part of the reason for that was that he played a season-low 27 minutes -- none in the fourth quarter -- with the Rockets building an insurmountable lead. On a positive note, James had a chance to rest a bit after playing over 35 minutes in each of his previous three games. He may have to carry the load even more than usual in the short term of Anthony Davis (groin) remains out for additional games.