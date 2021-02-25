James totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in a blowout loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

James again entered the game with an injury designation due to the lingering effects of a sprained left ankle, but his relatively limited time on the court was more due to the lopsided nature of the score than to the injury. The veteran still managed to lead the team in scoring and placed second in assists. The Lakers have struggled without Anthony Davis (calf/Achilles) on the court of late, dropping four straight contests. That might necessitate James taking on a more aggressive role on offense, though he's done well with three games of 30-plus points in his last five outings.