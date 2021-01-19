James (ankle) contributed 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Monday's loss to Golden State.

James continues to take the court despite a nagging ankle issue, so it's difficult to know how much the injury contributed to Monday's off night. While James wasn't completely absent in the loss, he didn't shoot well in any aspect and missed a potential game-winning three-point attempt as the clock expired. He also committed five turnovers in one of his poorest performances this season. The veteran will try to return to his typical dominant form following a couple days of rest in a tough matchup against Milwaukee on Thursday.