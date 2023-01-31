James (ankle) will suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

A report surfaced early in the day that James would play in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but the team officially listed him as questionable, and it was suggested he would test things out in warmups. It appears all went well, and James will resume his duties in the starting five, looking to bolster a recent stretch that's seen him go for north of 40 points in two of the last three games.