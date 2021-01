James had 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds during Thursday's loss to the Spurs.

James has recorded at least a double-double in each game of the calendar year he's played so far. Despite lingering issues involving his left ankle, the veteran is averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists through four games in 2021. James will look at continuing that momentum against Chicago on Friday, though he may rest as it is part of a back-to-back.