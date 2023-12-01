James provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 loss to the Thunder.

James made his presence felt on both ends of the court, but as has been the case in recent years, he can't carry the team on his own to win games as he did in his prime, especially against teams that push up the pace like Oklahoma City. That being said, James remains a valuable contributor in fantasy and continues to deliver above-average value even if his best years are slightly behind him.