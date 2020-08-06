James produced 19 points (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 105-86 loss to the Thunder in Orlando.

James put up a double-double despite an anemic performance from the offense as they logged their lowest points total of the season. The team looked like the 2018-19 Lakers instead of the squad that leads the Western Conference. The loss can't be blamed on James, however. The entire starting lineup failed to produce, and an ineffective Anthony Davis was in foul trouble for most of the game. DFS players should be aware that we may see less of James as the seeding games continue because the team has little to play for, but it's now a possibility that they'll need to put some more work into fine-tuning their offense when they meet the Rockets on Thursday.