James racked up 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Clippers.

James excelled in his role as a facilitator on offense, recording his fifth consecutive double-digit assist total during the victory. With the lineup back to full health, James should serve as the third scoring option while delivering the ball often to his supporting cast. He'll also show up with high-scoring totals on occasion as the team makes its playoff push.