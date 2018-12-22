Lakers' LeBron James: Records triple-double in win

James posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 112-104 win over the Pelicans.

James' comments about Anthony Davis joining the Lakers added an extra scoop of drama to this already much-hyped matchup between the two superstars. James answered the critics by doing what he does best - helping his team win the game with a superb performance. While a shakeup of the Lakers' roster seems almost inevitable at this point, anything involving Davis or any other player coming to Los Angeles is pure speculation. James will continue to provide singular production regardless.