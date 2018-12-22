Lakers' LeBron James: Records triple-double in win
James posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 112-104 win over the Pelicans.
James' comments about Anthony Davis joining the Lakers added an extra scoop of drama to this already much-hyped matchup between the two superstars. James answered the critics by doing what he does best - helping his team win the game with a superb performance. While a shakeup of the Lakers' roster seems almost inevitable at this point, anything involving Davis or any other player coming to Los Angeles is pure speculation. James will continue to provide singular production regardless.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Game-time decision with illness•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Drops game-high 36 points in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Efficient night Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Solid in final outing versus Wade•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...