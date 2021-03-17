James tallied 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in a 137-121 win against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

A night after compiling a 22-10-11 effort against Golden State, James posted his second straight triple-double -- and the 99th such performance of his career -- to lead Los Angeles to its third straight win. The future Hall of Famer has continued to produce elite numbers in his 17th NBA campaign, posting per-game averages of 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.