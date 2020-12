James scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes of Friday's 138-115 win over Dallas.

James came three rebounds shy of a triple-double all while hobbled by a sprained ankle. In the process, the 35-year-old now ranks second all-time in Christmas Day scoring behind only Kobe Bryant. It looks like he'll be fine for Sunday's home showdown against Minnesota.