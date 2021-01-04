James scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes in a 108-94 win over Memphis on Sunday.

The forward looked sluggish in the opening half, scoring seven points on just six field-goal attempts before intermission. Despite being listed as questionable going into the last few games after tweaking his ankle, James picked it up late, scoring 13 of his points in the fourth quarter alone. The 36-year-old recorded his second double-double of the season, coming just one game after recording his first triple-double of the year Friday.