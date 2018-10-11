James will play and start Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Warriors, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

James sat out Saturday's game for rest, but was always expected to return Wednesday, so this is merely a formality. He'll re-enter the starting five as usual, though coach Luke Walton hasn't provided any sort of estimate on what his workload might be. In the corresponding move, Kyle Kuzma will head back to a bench role after picking up the start in James' place Saturday.