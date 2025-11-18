Lakers' LeBron James: Remains game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (back) remains a game-time call for Tuesday against the Jazz, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
James participated in the morning shootaround, but he's still listed as questionable on the official injury report. Presumably, he will warm up and see how he feels before a final decision is made. If he gets the green light to return, James is likely to have restrictions for his season debut.
