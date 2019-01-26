Lakers' LeBron James: Remains out Sunday
James (groin) is out Sunday against the Suns.
James returned to full contact defensive drills for the fist time Saturday, so a return in the near future appears likely. However, it seems he's looking to get as healthy as possible before jumping back into game action. Sunday will mark James' 16th straight absence, and his next chance to suit up arrives Tuesday when the 76ers are in Los Angeles.
