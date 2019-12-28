Lakers' LeBron James: Remains questionable Saturday
James' (ribs/groin) status for Saturday's game against Portland could depend on shootaround according to coach Frank Vogel, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
James' status could come down to a game-time decision, depending on his level of discomfort in Saturday's shootaround. The star forward reaggravated both his groin and ribs injuries during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, though he was able to play 39 minutes in the contest. Look for further updates from the team to clarify James' availability to come throughout the day and, if he's ultimately held out, expect Rajon Rondo to re-enter the starting five.
