Lakers' LeBron James: Remains questionable
James (groin/ribs) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Portland but has been made available for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks.
James' status remains up in the air despite the fact that he's being listed as available for Sunday's matchup with Dallas. This development bodes well for his availability Saturday, though an official call has yet to be made.
